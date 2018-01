TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects who stole a Mercedes Benz off a car lot on Jan. 2.

Police said two men went to Consumer Auto Credit posing as potential buyers.

When the salesperson walked away for a moment, the suspects stole a white Mercedes Benz CLA 250 off of the lot.

Police ask anyone with information about the thieves or the car to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

