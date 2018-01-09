A new film called “12 Strong” it’s based on the true events that unfolded in Afghanistan in the aftermath of 9-11. Chris Hemsworth plays a special forces Captain who’s team is chosen to be the first us troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. Mark Nutsch, who Chris Hemsworth portrays in the movie, and Bob Pennington who is portrayed by actor Michael Shannon are both former green berets, and are here to share what they went through in the days that followed Sept 11th 2001.

Advertisement