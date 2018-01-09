A new film called “12 Strong” it’s based on the true events that unfolded in Afghanistan in the aftermath of 9-11. Chris Hemsworth plays a special forces Captain who’s team is chosen to be the first us troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. Mark Nutsch, who Chris Hemsworth portrays in the movie, and Bob Pennington who is portrayed by actor Michael Shannon are both former green berets, and are here to share what they went through in the days that followed Sept 11th 2001.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.