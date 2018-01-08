Who is Pasco’s mystery $450 million Mega Millions jackpot winner?

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Someone in Pasco County bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket that’s worth $450 million. Monday is the first day the person with the winning ticket can claim the whopping prize.

The only Mega Millions ticket to match all six winning numbers was sold in Port Richey.

The winning numbers were 28-30-39-59-70 with Mega Ball 10.

Lottery officials say the sole winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Ridge Road near Regency Park Boulevard.

“It is the fourth largest jackpot,” said Don Creley, the district manager for Florida Lottery. “Two of the largest jackpots were sold in Florida so we are a state of winners. Let’s face it.”

The Mega Millions winner has two options to receive the money. They can choose to receive $281 million up front or annual payments amounting to about $15 million each year.

“They’ve got one choice or the other and it depends on what their financial situation is, how comfortable they are managing that amount of money,” said Creley.

The winner had 180 and a year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize, and under Florida Lottery rules the winner’s identity must be made public.

Creley said the winner will have to travel to Tallahassee to claim the prize.

The 7-Eleven store on Ridge Road saw a spike in business following the news of the winning ticket. News Channel 8 was there as dozens bought lottery tickets with the hope there was even more luck to go around.

A number of customers fantasized about what they would do with their imaginary winnings.

“I would explore the world,” said Brett Diwa.

“I would just pay my house off and then bank the rest,” said Frank Green.

“I would help some people out,” said David Burton.

The Associated Press reports that odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million and the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million.

