Texas reporter found ‘unharmed’ after vanishing, said she was being followed

NBC NEWS Published: Updated:
Credit: Courtney Roland Facebook/NBC News

HOUSTON, Texas (WFLA/NBC NEWS) — Police said Courtney Roland, 29, was found Monday morning after telling a friend she was being followed.

Police are investigating the disappearance of a college football reporter who vanished after reportedly being followed by a suspicious man.

According to NBC News, Courtney Roland was last seen at 4 p.m. local time on Saturday afternoon after covering a Texas A&M football camp in Houston, Texas.

The 29-year-old was last seen Sunday evening walking alone in a store at a shopping mall, police say.

Roland is a former intern at NBC station KPRC. KPRC reported that Roland texted her roommate about a suspicious man she saw in a Walgreens who followed her to home in a blue truck.

The news organization also said that Roland’s mother received a text on Sunday from missing daughter’s phone number saying, “Hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.”

Neither report could be immediately confirmed by NBC News.

Police said, Roland’s white Jeep was later was found with her phone and other personal items inside. Her purse was found at a nearby business.

If you have any information, the Houston Police Department’s missing persons’ bureau can be reached on 832-394-1816.

