Texas reporter found ‘unharmed’ after vanishing, said she was being followed

HOUSTON, Texas (WFLA/NBC NEWS) — Police said Courtney Roland, 29, was found Monday morning after telling a friend she was being followed.

UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area. She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Police are investigating the disappearance of a college football reporter who vanished after reportedly being followed by a suspicious man.

According to NBC News, Courtney Roland was last seen at 4 p.m. local time on Saturday afternoon after covering a Texas A&M football camp in Houston, Texas.

The 29-year-old was last seen Sunday evening walking alone in a store at a shopping mall, police say.

We are investigating this missing person's case. We encourage anyone with information on Ms. Courtney Roland's whereabouts to call our Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 #hounews CC7 https://t.co/bN6Y6kYMKS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Roland is a former intern at NBC station KPRC. KPRC reported that Roland texted her roommate about a suspicious man she saw in a Walgreens who followed her to home in a blue truck.

The news organization also said that Roland’s mother received a text on Sunday from missing daughter’s phone number saying, “Hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.”

Neither report could be immediately confirmed by NBC News.

Houston need your help! Courtney Roland was last seen the evening of 1/6 in the Heights. She texted her roommate she was being followed by suspicious man in a blue truck. She was driving a '15 Silver Jeep Cherokee Plate HZC7778. PLEASE call HPD missing person 832-394-1840 w/ info pic.twitter.com/OvdGIEz4tq — Dana White (@danawhite) January 8, 2018

Police said, Roland’s white Jeep was later was found with her phone and other personal items inside. Her purse was found at a nearby business.

UPDATE: #CourtneyRoland white jeep now being towed away — it was found this morning parked at shopping center near Post Oak/Galleria… with no sign of missing sports reporter. @houstonpolice say she was last seen inside the Galleria Sunday afternoon. #findCourtneyRoland #khou11 pic.twitter.com/IejpfZiBg5 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 8, 2018

If you have any information, the Houston Police Department’s missing persons’ bureau can be reached on 832-394-1816.

