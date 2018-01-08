State Attorney: Witness fabricated evidence, charges against Hillsborough educators dropped

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa middle school principal and his wife, who taught at Plant High School, have been cleared of child abuse charges.

Coleman Middle School principal Michael Hoskinson, 53, and his wife Kimberly Hoskinson, 49, a Plant High School teacher, were each arrested on a charge of child abuse on Nov. 13, 2017.

Both educators resigned from their positions after their arrests.

Now, the couple has been exonerated and the charges against them have been dropped.

The State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges after learning a witness fabricated evidence.

The State Attorney’s Office released the following statement announcing that the investigation has been closed:

Our mission is to keep the community safe and pursue justice, while promoting a fair and equitable criminal justice system. We follow the rule of the law and do not pursue charges unless we have a good faith belief based on the evidence that the person committed the crime of which he or she is accused. In working with law enforcement during a thorough investigation of the Hoskinson case, we determined that a key witness fabricated and manipulated evidence and that there was not credible evidence to pursue the charges at issue. Accordingly, we have declined to file charges and have closed the investigation.”

News Channel 8 has also contacted the school district to find out if the couple can ask for their jobs back.

An attorney for Kimberly and Michael Hoskinson has scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Monday to release information about the case. The Hoskinsons are also expected to speak. You can watch the news conference on WFLA.com and the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page.

