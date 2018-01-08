Spring Hill Target employee accused of taking wallet from cart, using credit cards

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County teenager who works at Target is facing felony charges for fraudulently using another person’s credit cards.

Deputies say a customer left her wallet with credit cards and personal documents in a shopping cart that she had returned to a cart corral at the Target on Commercial Way in Spring Hill.

According to an arrest affidavit, a 17-year-old Target cart attendant was collecting carts in the parking lot when he found the wallet and took it.

When he was done with his shift, deputies say the teenager used the victim’s Discover Card to buy gas at 7-Eleven and at Dick’s Sporting Goods to pay for a $105 purchase.

The arrest report states the teen then used the victim’s Belks Rewards Mastercard on a $117 purchase at Autozone and a $530 purchase at Walmart. He also made a $21 purchase at O’Reilly Auto Parts, deputies say.

The victim contacted the sheriff’s office on Saturday after she was alerted that her credit cards had been used at multiple locations.

Deputies used surveillance video from Dick’s Sporting Goods to identify the suspect, with help from a Target asset protection employee.

When deputies found the teenager, he said he “did something he shouldn’t have done,” then admitted to taking the wallet and making the purchases.

The 17-year-old was arrested and taken to Hernando County Jail. The Department of Juvenile Justice then allowed him to be released to his parents.