Sarasota police K9 team places first in obstacle course event during K9 competition

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota police K9 officer and his K9 partner placed first in an event at the Gulf Coast K9 Competition in Cape Coral on Saturday. 

Officer Jake Nelson and Bronson were one of 19 times from throughout the state who competed in various competitions that displayed K9 handling skills.

Those competitions included an obstacle course, a hardest hitting dog competition and fastest dog competition.

Officers Nelson and Bronson won first place in the obstacle course.

“Officer Nelson and K9 Bronson are an excellent team.  They train hard and work diligently to catch criminals and keep the City of Sarasota safe,” said Sergeant Bruce King, supervisor of the Sarasota Police Department K9 Unit.

“It’s nice when others get to see their bond and discipline get put to a test like the competition in Cape Coral this weekend.”

