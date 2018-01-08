Residents asked to stay inside, SWAT standoff underway in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – People who live in a Hillsborough County neighborhood are being asked to stay inside while a SWAT team tries to convinced a mentally ill male to surrender to deputies.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence near Rosemont Drive and Weeping Willow Place late Sunday night.

They say there is an uncooperative, mentally ill person who refuses to surrender himself for treatment inside the home which is in the Plantation Subdivision.

Deputies say everyone inside the home is safe and there is no threat to public safety.

However, homeowners in the area asked to stay in their homes.

The roads leading to the scene are closed.

