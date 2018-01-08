Police assigned to Florida university’s ‘White Racism’ class

By Published: Updated:
(Via Florida Gulf Coast University Facebook)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – A sociology professor offering a course titled “White Racism” this semester has received so many disturbing emails and voicemails that at least two campus police officers will be watching over the first meeting of his class on Tuesday.

Assistant Professor Ted Thornhill says he sent police at Florida Gulf Coast University nearly 50 pages of negative comments he’s received, and that doesn’t include “thousands and thousands” of comments saying “unspeakable” things on social media, according to a News-Press report .

The course description says class will discuss ways to challenge white supremacy and examine ideologies, laws, policies and practices in this country that have allowed “white racial domination over those racialized as non-white.”

Spokeswoman Susan Evans said the university expects “normal campus civility” but is “prepared for any possible distractions.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s