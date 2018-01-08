Myths and Facts of the Reverse Mortgage

A reverse mortgage allows a homeowner who is 62 or older to leverage the equity in their home without having to move. Repayment of the loan is not required unless the homeowners no longer live at the property, the last surviving borrower dies, or there is noncompliance on the loan terms, such as payment of insurance and property taxes. Introduced in 1961, they are also referred to as a home equity conversion mortgage or HECM. The loans are federally insured and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Will Worthington from New South Mortgage joins us to answer all our questions.

