Mystery Mega Millions winner in Port Richey has yet to claim $450 million jackpot

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The person who picked the lucky Mega Millions numbers is nowhere to be found.

The winner of the $450 million jackpot hasn’t come forward to claim the enormous prize.

“It’s fantastic,” said Peter Robinson. “I think it’s great for the area. The guys in here, all pretty nice guys. Whomever it was in the area, they could definitely use the money.”

At the 7-11 store along Ridge Road, where the ticket was sold, there were plenty of well-wishes from people in the community.

“I think it’s great. Why not? It could be me next time,” resident Pete Brown said as he stopped by the store.

If the winner chooses to take the cash option, a whopping $281.2 million will be dished out. Taxes will be shaved off that.

The ticket expires 180 days after the drawing.

“In some cases, people will file it immediately afterwards—the day afterwards. But some people will wait a long period of time,” said Don Creley, district manager for the Florida Lottery.

The ticket must be claimed at lottery offices in Tallahassee, Creley said.

Once there, officials put it through a rigorous process to make sure it’s the real deal.

“We have to go through verification of the paper stock the ticket was printed on. We do a little forensic look at it, make sure it’s legit. We just take out time and process. Nobody wants an error at this point,” Creley said.

