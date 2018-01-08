Justin Timberlake to perform in Tampa May 15

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Justin Timberlake is headed to Tampa.

Amalie Arena announced on Monday the superstar will perform there on May 15, 2018.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Timberlake returns to the stage with The Man Of The Woods Tour, which kicks off March 13 in Toronto.

The Man Of The Woods Tour is named after Timberlake’s upcoming album Man Of The Woods, set for release on February 2.

The new material will give a self-reflective look at his journey into fatherhood and offer up personal insight into his layered life experiences.

Timberlake is also slated to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 4.

This will be his third time performing at the most watched musical event of the year, making it the highest number of appearances by an individual entertainer.

American Express(r) Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public. For dates on sale to the general public on Monday, January 29 the American Express presale begins Wednesday, January 24 at 10:00 AM local time through Sunday, January 28 at 5:00 PM local time.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting Monday, January 29 at Ticketmaster.com. Members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club are eligible for pre-sale ticket purchases starting Wednesday, January 10. For complete The Man Of The Woods Tour VIP packages information or to purchase, visit http://www.VIP.justintimberlake.com.