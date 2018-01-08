Ice skater Ashley Wagner doesn’t make U.S. Olympic team, starts Twitter war

United States Olympic Winter Games figure skater Ashley Wagner poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA Media Summit Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(WFLA) — Some folks turn to Twitter to air out their grievances, but as we have all learned this can open you up to more opinions than you bargained for.

The latest Twitter war is between U.S. ice skating champion Ashley Wagner and some of her peers.

Over the weekend, the Ice Queen found out she did not make the cut to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Wagner finished in fourth place in her last qualifying competition, and only the top three skaters make it.

The 26-year-old ripped into the judges on Twitter who failed to give her enough points to make it all the way to South Korea.

And now, she’s reportedly getting slammed by fellow ice skaters, getting called out for being a sore loser and whining.

The Ice Network even weighed in saying, Wagner is the only one responsible for losing her claim because her performance didn’t shine, NOT because of unfair judging.

Previously, Wagner was controversially selected as an alternate on the 2014 Olympic team.

So what do you think? Does the Olympic veteran deserve to be on the team, or is it time for her to hang up the skates?

Let us know your thoughts on our WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page.

