Hit-and-run victims seek driver from Clearwater crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tarpon Springs teenager is on a mission to find the hit-and-run driver who destroyed his car and sent him and his passenger to a hospital.

Jakub Cuomo has plenty of solid evidence, including several large car parts he retrieved from the accident scene.

It happened Saturday night in front of the Sunoco station at Gulf-To-Bay and McMullen Booth in Clearwater.

As Cuomo waited to make a left turn into the station, a Mercedes slammed into him at 50 mph.

“I was stopped right there, trying to make the left hand turn,” said Cuomo, motioning to the spot.

Cuomo’s pride and joy, his 2017 Hyundai Elantra, is ruined.

His friend, Sunoco clerk Stephanie Del Angel, sat in the passenger seat.

“I’m very sore. My whole body hurts. I move slowly,” said Del Angel.

The driver of a black Mercedes careened into them. After their initial shock, both were in for another.

“He then backed up, asked me if I was okay. I walked out of the car, said some unfriendly words. He then took off,” said Cuomo.

After slamming into Cuomo’s car, the driver, a guy in his 50s with white hair, didn’t stick around.

“He’s a coward. I believe that someone to be irresponsible like that is a bad person,” said Del Angel.

The Mercedes driver left behind some crucial clues. Cuomo scooped up his front bumper and managed to salvage a fog light and turn signal.

Cuomo spent the hours since the crash trying to find him.

“I want him to turn himself in. Ya know, it’s either turn yourself in and take it and kind of man up about it,” said Cuomo.

Del Angel has a message for the man who plowed into them.

“It wouldn’t be nice, that’s for sure. I’d be like, ‘you’re a coward. How could you do something like that to us and be so irresponsible?’” she said.

Neither Cuomo or Del Angel have health insurance. Despite her injuries, Del Angel returned to work Sunday.

Clearwater cops are on the case.

