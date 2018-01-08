Graham pays $1,200 for records on Irma nursing home deaths

By Published:
FILE - Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham has paid Republican Gov. Rick Scott’s office $1,200 for public records related to 14 nursing home patient deaths after Hurricane Irma.

Graham wrote the check Monday at the Office of Open Government. She told reporters her goal is to get copies of voicemails staff at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills left for Scott after the facility lost power.

She might be disappointed. Scott’s office has already said the voicemails were deleted and has previously released records detailing communication between the nursing home and his office.

Scott’s office said the records Graham requested will be posted online “soon.” They’ll be available to anyone.

Graham is one of four major Democrats seeking Scott’s seat. Scott leaves office next January.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s