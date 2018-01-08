Gov. Rick Scott declares UCF national champions

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Gov. Rick Scott issued a proclamation Monday declaring the University of Central Florida football team as national champions in Florida after their undefeated season.

UCF beat the Auburn Tigers 34-27 in the Peach Bowl on New Years Day.

In the week following UCF’s Peach Bowl victory there has been significant debate about whether the Knights should be considered national champs.

This season, the Auburn Tigers beat both the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are playing in the last game of the College Football Playoff.

The Knights were not selected to participate in the College Football playoff.

“Florida is home to the country’s best college football, and this season, UCF proved to the world that they can beat any team. By having a perfect season and beating the only team that defeated both Alabama and Georgia this season, the UCF Knights are clearly champions. I wish both teams good luck tonight in Atlanta. Charge On,” Scott said.

