Florida sheriff’s office searching for missing, endangered pregnant woman

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered pregnant woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chrystal Terry, 40, was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 10 p.m.

She was seen leaving her home, located at 17255 Southeast 30th Ave. in Summerfield.

Terry was last seen wearing a black tank top, orange and grey yoga pants and white shoes.

She left her purse and cellphone behind.

Terry is currently 20 weeks pregnant and has health issues, but is without her medications, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.

