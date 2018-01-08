Cold snap leaves behind multiple water main breaks in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Last week’s cold snap may be over, but it’s making life miserable for drivers in Tampa.

That’s because numerous water main breaks have closed sections of roads in many parts of the city.

The water mains cracked when temperatures warmed up quickly.

Right now, one of the most troublesome water main break is at 109th Avenue and East 113th Avenue.

The northbound lanes of North 30th Street are closed between East 109th Avenue and East 113th Avenue while the Tampa Water Department crews repair the break.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Several Tampa roads, intersections closed due to water main breaks

Traffic is being rerouted and barricades will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow. Drivers are asked to use caution when in the area.

The repair work is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. Monday.

However, drivers will have to deal with the road closure for a few days more. The roadway restoration work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, which is when normal traffic patterns will return.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON