Arrest made in string of knifepoint robberies in Manatee, Sarasota

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been arrested for two knifepoint robberies this weekend, and is expected to face charges in a third.

Early Sunday morning, deputies say two Shell gas stations were robbed within an hour by a man armed with a pocket knife.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Rohrbaugh, is accused of robbing cashiers at the Shell on 301 Boulevard East in Bradenton and the Shell on Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.

Rohrbaugh is now facing two counts of armed robbery.

Sarasota police say they have reason to believe that Rohrbaugh is also responsible for the knifepoint robbery that happened Saturday night on South Tuttle Avenue. Detectives are now working to confirm probable cause and say charges are expected soon.

Officers say Rohrbaugh is also a person of interest in an armed robbery at a Speedway in Sarasota on Dec. 28.