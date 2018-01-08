AP source: Mueller has expressed interest in Trump interview

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2013, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller is seated before President Barack Obama and FBI Director James Comey arrive at an installation ceremony at FBI Headquarters in Washington. A veteran FBI counterintelligence agent was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russian election meddling after the discovery of an exchange of text messages seen as potentially anti-President Donald Trump, a person familiar with the matter said Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

But no details are set, including a date for any potential interview, the scope of questions for the president or even whether an interview will take place.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity Monday to discuss the investigation and said it wasn’t surprising Mueller’s team would want to interview Trump.

A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment, as did Trump lawyer John Dowd.

A White House spokesman pointed to a statement from White House lawyer Ty Cobb saying the White House doesn’t publicly discuss its conversations with Mueller.

