ADORABLE! Lowry Park Zoo to reveal name of rare baby hippo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From celebrating the birth of its 9-pound pygmy hippopotamus, to throwing a party to announce its gender, Lowry Park Zoo has treated just about everything this pudgy little 1-month-old calf has done as a milestone.

“Pygmy hippos are elusive and extremely rare in the wild with only a few thousand thought to be left in the world,” said Chris Massaro, General Curator at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo. “We’re one of only 13 zoos in the United States to care for this unique species, so this birth is especially important for us, and the entire Pygmy hippo population.”

So today, the zoo is throwing a big birthday bash as they reveal the name of the endangered pygmy hippopotamus.

Over 1,000 entries for the naming were submitted through social media, pygmy adoptions and at The Hyppo in Hyde Park Village.

The winner of the naming contest will also be on hand as everyone learns the name of Lowry Park Zoo’s 35-pound-baby girl.

PHOTOS: Lowry Park Zoo’s Baby Pygmy Hippo View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo credit: Lowry Park Zoo Best selfie ever! Photo credit: Lowry Park Zoo Photo credit: Lowry Park Zoo Photo credit: Lowry Park Zoo Photo credit: Lowry Park Zoo Photo credit: Lowry Park Zoo Photo credit: Lowry Park Zoo Photo credit: Lowry Park Zoo Photo credit: Lowry Park Zoo Photo credit: Lowry Park Zoo Photo credit: Lowry Park Zoo