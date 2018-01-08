4 adults displaced after early morning fire tears through Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A house fire displaced four adults in Tampa early Monday morning.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a home was on fire in the 6200 block of 44th Street at approximately 3:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they reported smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home.

An RV was also on fire next to the home.

Before firefighters arrived on scene, two adults were able to escape the home uninjured due to the help of a neighbor.

Firefighters were on scene for several hours putting the fire out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents.

