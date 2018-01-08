4 adults displaced after early morning fire tears through Tampa home

By Published: Updated:
(Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A house fire displaced four adults in Tampa early Monday morning.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a home was on fire in the 6200 block of 44th Street at approximately 3:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they reported smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home.

An RV was also on fire next to the home.

Before firefighters arrived on scene, two adults were able to escape the home uninjured due to the help of a neighbor.

Firefighters were on scene for several hours putting the fire out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s