2 men found dead in Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Tampa are investigating a homicide after two victims were found dead in a home.

Police were called to a home on North Marks Street near East Bird Street just before 8:30 Sunday night for the report of two dead individuals.

Responding officers found two men dead. Investigators say they appeared to be victims of “apparent homicidal violence.”

Tampa police do not believe this was a random incident.

The victims are not being identified pending family notification.

Detectives say they are currently following leads in the investigation.