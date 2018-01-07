Wife and son of late C.W. Bill Young arrested in Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The wife and son of the late C.W. Bill Young were arrested this weekend in Indian Rocks Beach, an arrest report states.

According to the charge report, Beverly Angello Young, 62, was jailed on charges of driving under the influence. Her son, Patrick Young, 30, was arrested for battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

We’re still learning more about the circumstances leading up to their arrests and will have an update on WFLA.com once more information is available.

Beverly’s late husband and Patrick’s father C.W. Young was the longest-serving Republican member of Congress at the time of his death. He served the state of Florida in the United States House of Representatives from 1971 to 2013. Pinellas County’s veteran’s hospital was renamed after young in 2014.

