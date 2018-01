CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX kicked off the New Year with a mysterious rocket launch.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the secretive Zuma spacecraft lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

It’s still unclear where the Zuma mission will be heading. SpaceX cut off its popular live stream early to hide the spacecraft’s final destination.