VIDEO: Substitute teacher fired after school finds out about his ‘alt-right’ beliefs

KENSINGTON, MD (WCMH) — A substitute teacher and coach at a Catholic school in Maryland is out of a job after school officials found out about his participation in the so-called “alt-right” movement.

Greg Conte was fired from the Academy of the Holy Cross in Kensington, Maryland after the school’s president, Kathleen Ryan Prebble, discovered Conte was involved with the alt-right — a far-right political movement that mixes racism, white nationalism, anti-Semitism and populism.

“Diversity leads to social problems, it leads to conflict, it leads to war,” Conte told WJLA.

Conte also worked as a full-time operations director for the National Policy Institute, a think tank ran by white supremacist Richard Spencer. According to WJLA, Conte used the alias of Gregory Ritter while he was working for the think tank.

In a letter to the parents of students at the all-girls school, Prebble wrote that there is “no reason to think he negatively influenced any of our girls with his philosophy,” but also wrote that the school’s primary goal is to surround students with “adult role models who embody our mission, values and beliefs.”

Conte said that he isn’t surprised with how things played out, but he is disappointed.

“I’ve expressed a slightly out-of-normal-position political opinion,” he told WJLA. “You’re going to throw me by the wayside for it.”