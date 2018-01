PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A death investigation is underway after a skydiver fell to their death in Zephyrhills on Sunday, officials say.

The incident occurred Skydive City at 4241 Sky Dive Ln.

A witness tells News Channel 8 several people jumped at the same time and one parachute failed to open.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.