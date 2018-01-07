Police issue ‘arrest warrant’ for Queen Elsa of ‘Frozen’

(WFLA) – Queen Elsa, the object of obsession for many young children, was recently a wanted woman.

Police in Indiana issued an “arrest warrant” for the Frozen princess for allegedly causing the bitterly cold temperatures felt across the country this week.

“If you have any information on her location please contact us as soon as possible; we are freezing!” the Seymour Police Department wrote on Facebook.

They described Elsa as a 21-year-old female with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing about 120 pounds.

Police said through a few tips they were able to locate Disney’s breakout star to question her about the freezing weather.

After the interview, police said they placed Prince Hans under arrest instead. “Hans faces preliminary charges of Criminal Confinement, False Informing, as well as the unlawful manipulation of Elsa in an attempt to overthrow Arendelle. Queen Elsa has been released advising through love she will be working to return conditions to manageable temperatures,” the agency wrote.