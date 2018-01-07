Manatee Co. deputies search for suspect who robbed 2 gas stations at knifepoint

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A search is underway in Manatee County for a man who robbed two gas stations at knifepoint early Sunday morning.

The robberies happened within an hour of each other, at 3:15 a.m. then 3:51 a.m., at two different Shell gas stations located less than 10 miles away from each other.

Deputies say the man they are searching for went into the Shell on 301 Boulevard East in Bradenton and the Shell on Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota, and robbed cashiers at knifepoint. He was armed with a folding pocket knife.

The suspect is described as a white man about 5’8″ with some facial hair. He was wearing a dark trench coat and a blue hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robberies.

At the second incident, investigators say the man was seen in a dark-colored sedan being driven by someone else.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 7474-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS.