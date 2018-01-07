Detectives make homicide arrest after finding man dead near bloody pick hammer in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man who is out on bond for hitting someone in the head with a brick is now accused of killing another man.

Detectives were called to a home on Manseau Drive in Winter Haven just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and found the victim, 38-year-old Johnathon Miller. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives also found a bloody pick hammer in the grass nearby.

Investigators say they found Miller unconscious with facial damage and head trauma. He was taken to Winter Haven Hospital and then Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told detectives Miller was outside of the Manseau Drive home with 27-year-old Calvin Ross when the two got into an argument. The witnesses said they heard “thud” noises and told detectives Ross then came back into the home, quickly went into his room and told a roommate that, “Miller is on the ground and needs to be checked on.”

Ross was arrested for second-degree murder with a weapon and violation of pretrial conditions.

Ross has a pending case and is currently out on bond for aggravated battery. Deputies say he hit another resident in the head with a brick last April.

“This was a senseless and violent homicide. The suspect was out on bond for hitting another man in the head with a brick – a violent aggravated battery. This time his victim didn’t survive,” a sheriff’s office official said in a statement. “With his violent history, we are going to make sure he stays in jail until he gets sent to prison for a long, long time.”