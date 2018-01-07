5 rescued from frigid water after canoe overturns in Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people, including children, were rescued from frigid waters on Sunday after their canoe overturned in Longboat Key.

The three children and two adults were found by a good Samaritan who was out boating at the time. He saw the group and took them to land.

According to investigators, the group was in the chilly water for up to 40 minutes.

All five were taken to local hospitals as a precaution for hypothermia.

The children, ages 5, 6 and 11, were taken to All Children’s Hospital. The two adults were taken to Blake Medical Center.

The FWC is now investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

