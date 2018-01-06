Woman killed in crash while fleeing police in Polk Co.

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – A domestic dispute in Lake Wales ended with a fatal crash Saturday morning, police said.

According to an incident report, police were called to a home on C Street in Lake Wales in reference to a family disturbance.

Detectives say 26-year-old Jacoiya Jabera Jackson of Sanford drove to the home to confront another woman. She battered a female victim and threatened to stab her to death in front of the victim’s 4-year-old child.

As the victim tried to call 911, Jackson forcibly removed the phone from her hand, police said.

According to police, the victim sustained minor injuries during the incident. Fortunately, her children are safe.

Once police arrived at the home and began their initial investigation, police said Jackson left the scene in a grey 2012 Hyundai and led officers on a pursuit.

Around this time, officers learned her driver’s license had been suspended since January 2010.

An officer caught up with Jackson at U.S. 27 and Chalet Suzanne Road., but when he tried to stop her north of the intersection, she fled northbound for a short distance. Police said Jackson crashed her vehicle after she tried to avoid hitting a car and died from her injuries.

Police said Jackson’s criminal history includes failure to appear on driving on a suspended license, petit theft and retail theft.

A traffic homicide investigation and a criminal investigation is ongoing.