Water main breaks shut down Tampa roads

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three water main breaks are impacting traffic in Tampa this weekend.

The first water main break happened near South Armenia Avenue at West Columbus Drive and damaged the roadway in the area.

Tampa police have shut down all southbound lanes of Armenia Avenue in the area. Traffic on Columbus Drive is not affected. Drivers headed south on Armenia Avenue will be diverted east or west on Columbus Drive. Police expect the closure to remain in place until early next week.

The second water main break damaged the roadway at the intersection of South MacDill Avenue and West Azeele Street.

The intersection is closed in all four directions. Police believe it will remain closed for several days while crews work to repair the damage.

A third water main break happened on East Hillsborough Avenue, according to the Tampa Water Department.

The outer westbound lane of Hillsborough Avenue is closed between North 30th Street and North 22nd Street while crews repair and restore the roadway. Work is expected to be done in the area by Tuesday evening.