Truck with lawn care equipment crashes into bridge in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A truck carrying lawn care equipment crashed into a bridge in Largo Saturday, spilling equipment into a creek and damaging infrastructure in the process, police said.

The incident occurred on 8th Ave. SW and Mac Crillus Road around 2 p.m.

Police said a landscaping truck driven by Richard Egan veered off the road and struck a bridge. The truck then rolled over and landed on the other side of the creek, damaging guardrails and a reclaimed water pipe.

One passenger sustained injuries after they were ejected from the vehicle. Egan and another passenger were also injured. All three individuals were taken to area hospitals where they are listed in stable condition.

Police said the roadway was closed for several hours while crews removed equipment that had been dumped into the water.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

