Teen charged with arson following soccer complex fire in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old was arrested Saturday after a youth soccer complex was damaged in a fire, deputies said.

Rio Evey faces one count of arson in the second-degree after she reportedly admitted to setting the fire.

Multiple units responded to an active fire inside the women’s restroom pavilion at the City Of Pinellas Park’s Youth Park. Officials said the fire was extinguished, but not before causing an estimated $19,000 worth of damage.

Detectives located Evey at the scene and she admitted to setting the fire.

Using a lighter, detectives say Evey lit toilet paper and a McDonald’s fry carton on fire and started two fires in two separate but adjacent bathroom stalls.

Even was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Her bond is currently set at $10,000.

