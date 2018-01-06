Tarpon Springs teen retrieves 2018 Epiphany cross

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Tarpon Springs is celebrating Epiphany this weekend.

The tradition celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan.

The Archbishop cast the custom-made white wooden cross into the water at Spring Bayou just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in Tarpon Springs. Fifty-seven local boys then dove into the water to retrieve it.

The cross was retrieved a few moments later by 18-year-old Christian Chrysakis. He will now have a year of blessings.

Eagle 8 HD reporter Paul Lamison was up in the sky covering this year’s Epiphany celebration. He said on Facebook that, based on his years of covering this event, this year was the longest amount of time it took for one of the boys to find the cross.

Amanda Ciavarri, our reporter on the ground, said the water temperature was about 67 degrees at the time of the jump. A few hours before, divers had to clear the water of manatees so the teens could dive in after the cross.

After retrieving the cross, Chrysakis knelt down and presented the cross to the Archbishop in return for a blessing. He was then carried to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

An Epiphany Glendi festival will now be held in the church courtyard.

Christian Chrysakis 18 if Tarpon Springs Is this year’s cross retriever pic.twitter.com/wGOxulgPax — Amanda Ciavarri (@WFLAAmanda) January 6, 2018

RELATED STORIES: