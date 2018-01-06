Powerball winning numbers: 12, 61, 30, 29, 33. PowerBall 26 and PowerPlay 3x.

(WFLA/AP) – The winning numbers for Saturday’s massive Powerball jackpot are: 12, 61, 30, 29, 33. PowerBall 26 and PowerPlay 3x.

An estimated $570 million jackpot is on the line in Saturday’s drawing, making it potentially the seventh-largest prize in the nation. A winning ticket was sold in Port Richey in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, worth an estimated $450 million, making it the 10-largest prize. Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots drawn so far and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

8. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)

9. $487 million, Powerball, July 30, 2016 (one ticket, from New Hampshire)

10. $450 million, Mega Millions, Jan, 5, 2018 (one ticket, from Florida)

