Police: Suspect sought after clerk held at gunpoint, robbed in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a clerk was held at knifepoint and robbed at a Sarasota gas station Saturday night.

The Sarasota Police Department was called to the Circle K at 77 South Tuttle Avenue following reports of an armed robbery.

Investigators say a white male wearing a hoodie walked into the store, robbed the clerk at knifepoint and fled the scene. He was able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Multiple units, including K9 officers and a helicopter unit, arrived at the scene to track down the suspect, but they have not been able to find him.

The suspect is described as a white male who is approximately 6’05” tall.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Detective Ross Revill at 941-954-7092.