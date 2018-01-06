Police: Suspect sought after clerk held at gunpoint, robbed in Sarasota

By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a clerk was held at knifepoint and robbed at a Sarasota gas station Saturday night.

The Sarasota Police Department was called to the Circle K at 77 South Tuttle Avenue following reports of an armed robbery.

Investigators say a white male wearing a hoodie walked into the store, robbed the clerk at knifepoint and fled the scene. He was able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Multiple units, including K9 officers and a helicopter unit, arrived at the scene to track down the suspect, but they have not been able to find him.

The suspect is described as a white male who is approximately 6’05” tall.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Detective Ross Revill at 941-954-7092.

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s