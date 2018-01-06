Memorial services being held for Bartow plane crash victims

By Published: Updated:
John, Victoria and Olivia Shannon.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Two memorial services will be held on Saturday for the five people killed in a tragic Christmas Eve plane crash in Bartow.

Both services will be held at St. Paul Luthern Church in Lakeland.

Victoria Worthington and Peter Worthington Jr., Facebook photo

Loved ones will gather to remember 70-year-old John Shannon, 24-year-old Olivia Shannon, 26-year-old Victoria Shannon-Worthington, 27-year-old Peter Worthington Jr. and 32-year-old Krista Clayton.

All five were killed Christmas Eve morning shortly after their plane, being flown by John Shannon, took off from the Bartow Municipal Airport in heavy fog. Investigators say the group was planning on spending Christmas Eve in Key West and was expected to return later in the day.

The first memorial service is being held at 10:30 a.m. for the Shannon and Worthington families. The second will take place at 4 p.m. for Clayton. The church is streaming both services live on its Facebook page.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s