Memorial services being held for Bartow plane crash victims

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Two memorial services will be held on Saturday for the five people killed in a tragic Christmas Eve plane crash in Bartow.

Both services will be held at St. Paul Luthern Church in Lakeland.

Loved ones will gather to remember 70-year-old John Shannon, 24-year-old Olivia Shannon, 26-year-old Victoria Shannon-Worthington, 27-year-old Peter Worthington Jr. and 32-year-old Krista Clayton.

All five were killed Christmas Eve morning shortly after their plane, being flown by John Shannon, took off from the Bartow Municipal Airport in heavy fog. Investigators say the group was planning on spending Christmas Eve in Key West and was expected to return later in the day.

The first memorial service is being held at 10:30 a.m. for the Shannon and Worthington families. The second will take place at 4 p.m. for Clayton. The church is streaming both services live on its Facebook page.