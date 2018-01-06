Florida fisherman missing from tournament on Lake Okeechobee

APOPKA, Fla. (WESH) —There’s an intense search underway for an angler from Apopka who vanished right before a fishing tournament.

Multiple agencies are scouring Lake Okeechobee to find Nik Kayler.

He and his partner missed a check-in after the tournament’s first day Thursday.

Searchers found his partner and his boat, but Kayler is still missing.

Weather conditions will be a part of the investigation.

Kayler is an experienced fisherman who’s participated in more than 50 Fishing League Worldwide events.

WESH 2 News spoke to his worried neighbor.

“Loves to fish and does it often on weekends. At times, goes away for a week at a time. I think he’s gone to Tennessee before, and Georgia,” Kate Clifton said.

The rest of the tournament is canceled, so everyone can focus on finding Kayler.