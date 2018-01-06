Florida fisherman missing from tournament on Lake Okeechobee

WESH Published:
Photo via WESH

APOPKA, Fla. (WESH) —There’s an intense search underway for an angler from Apopka who vanished right before a fishing tournament.

Multiple agencies are scouring Lake Okeechobee to find Nik Kayler.

He and his partner missed a check-in after the tournament’s first day Thursday.

Searchers found his partner and his boat, but Kayler is still missing.

Weather conditions will be a part of the investigation.

Kayler is an experienced fisherman who’s participated in more than 50 Fishing League Worldwide events.

WESH 2 News spoke to his worried neighbor.

“Loves to fish and does it often on weekends. At times, goes away for a week at a time. I think he’s gone to Tennessee before, and Georgia,” Kate Clifton said.

The rest of the tournament is canceled, so everyone can focus on finding Kayler.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s