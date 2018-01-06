Cold weather shelters opening in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials in Hillsborough County are taking action to help protect people from the cold weather that’s expected on Saturday night.
The National Weather Service expects temperatures to be around 40 degrees with wind chill.
In response to the forecast, the county is opening these cold weather shelters for the homeless and for families who live in homes without adequate heat:
Brandon Community Center: 510 East Sadie Street in Brandon
- Opens at 6 p.m.
- Pets welcome
- Phone: (813) 635-8179
Jackson Springs Recreation Center: 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town ‘N Country
- Opens at 6 p.m.
- Pets welcome
- Phone: (813) 554-5004
Hands of Hope Outreach at New Hope at the Cornerstone: 310 North Collins Street in Plant City
- Opens at 6 p.m.
- Phone: (813) 323-4013
Wimauma Senior Center: 5714 North Street in Wimauma
- Opens at 6 p.m.
- Phone: (813) 671-7672
Metropolitan Ministries: 2106 North Florida Avenue in Tampa
- Families can go here for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.
- After hours phone: (813) 209-1077
Salvation Army: 1514 North Florida Avenue in Tampa
- Open now for adults
- After hours phone: (813) 226-0055
Anyone who needs a ride to a cold weather shelter can call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line at (813) 272-7272 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to arrange a ride. Officials are asking you only call for a ride if you’re stranded in the cold or are physically unable to get to a shelter.
All pets that are brought to the pet-friendly shelters must be leashed. Owners are urged to bring their own crates, food, blankets and medication for their pets. A limited number of supplies will be available.
All of the cold weather shelters in the county are also accepting donations.