Cold weather shelters opening in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials in Hillsborough County are taking action to help protect people from the cold weather that’s expected on Saturday night.

The National Weather Service expects temperatures to be around 40 degrees with wind chill.

In response to the forecast, the county is opening these cold weather shelters for the homeless and for families who live in homes without adequate heat:

Brandon Community Center: 510 East Sadie Street in Brandon

Opens at 6 p.m.

Pets welcome

Phone: (813) 635-8179

Jackson Springs Recreation Center: 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town ‘N Country

Opens at 6 p.m.

Pets welcome

Phone: (813) 554-5004

Hands of Hope Outreach at New Hope at the Cornerstone: 310 North Collins Street in Plant City

Opens at 6 p.m.

Phone: (813) 323-4013

Wimauma Senior Center: 5714 North Street in Wimauma

Opens at 6 p.m.

Phone: (813) 671-7672

Metropolitan Ministries: 2106 North Florida Avenue in Tampa

Families can go here for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After hours phone: (813) 209-1077

Salvation Army: 1514 North Florida Avenue in Tampa

Open now for adults

After hours phone: (813) 226-0055

Anyone who needs a ride to a cold weather shelter can call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line at (813) 272-7272 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to arrange a ride. Officials are asking you only call for a ride if you’re stranded in the cold or are physically unable to get to a shelter.

All pets that are brought to the pet-friendly shelters must be leashed. Owners are urged to bring their own crates, food, blankets and medication for their pets. A limited number of supplies will be available.

All of the cold weather shelters in the county are also accepting donations.