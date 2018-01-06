Baby delivered after mother died in shooting still recovering in hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Little Markeith Kamar Jones Mattox Williams has been through more than most will go through in a lifetime.

Doctors saved his life, but couldn’t save his mother after someone shot her several times in the stomach. His tiny fingers grip a helping hand at Children’s not knowing if his next breath will be the last. His mother Marlazia Jones-Mattox’s didn’t survive the triple shooting, neither did his father Keith Williams. Marlazia’s step-mother Tyra Mattox says the family is hopeful the baby will recover.

“I was talking to him this morning and grabbed his little hand and I told him his mom was watching over him and it was almost like he gripped my finger a little bit,” said Tyra Mattox.

They both struggled to hold back tears as they try to make sense of why someone would shoot and kill Marlazia who was 8 months pregnant.

“She loved the world she loved her sisters and brothers. This is just senseless. I don’t know what’s wrong with the world today. It’s just senseless,” said Tyra Mattox.

Tyra Mattox says Markeith was without oxygen for a period of time and had to have a blood transfusion.

“You can see both of them in the baby. It’s just, He’s just so beautiful,” said Tyra Mattox.

He’s also getting treatments that involve cooling his body and bringing his temperature back to normal.

His grandfather, Jack Mattox, said they will find out in a few days if Markeith has brain damage after his MRI. Regardless of the outcome, he says he’ll be there for the baby.

“I’m going to be there for him every day. Every day. He’ll be well taken care of. Believe me,” said Jack Mattox.