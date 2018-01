(WCIA) – Jerry Van Dyke, the comedian, actor and younger brother of Dick Van Dyke died Friday at the age of 86, TMZ reported.

He was born and raised in Danville, Illinois.

His niece says more details will be released later today.

He made his television acting debut on The Dick Van Dyke Show. Later in his career from 1989 to 1997, he portrayed Luther Van Dam on the sitcom Coach.