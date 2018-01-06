Accused drunk driver hits sheriff’s office transport van in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man is facing charges following an overnight crash with a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office transport van.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Ulmerton Road and US-19 in Largo.

Deputies say a G4S driver, Officer Michael Hanson, was driving the sheriff’s office transport van and had stopped at a red light at the intersection when another car hit him from behind.

The other driver was identified as 57-year-old Mark Foster. Investigators say he hit the van with his Toyota Corolla after he failed to see the van stopped at the red light.

Deputies say Foster showed several signs of impairment and had a BAC of .143/.154. He was arrested for driving under the influence and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Officer Hanson was taken to Northside Hospital with minor injuries. No prisoners were in the transport van at the time of the crash.