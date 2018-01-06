$450 million jackpot Mega Millions ticket sold in Port Richey

By Published: Updated:
FILE (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky person in Pasco County became a whole lot richer on Friday night.

The only Mega Millions ticket to match all six winning numbers was sold in Port Richey. The person who bought the ticket will now get to claim the $450 million grand prize.

The winning numbers were 28-30-39-59-70 with Mega Ball 10.

Lottery officials say the sole winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Ridge Road near Regency Park Boulevard.

“Congratulations to Florida on their big jackpot win,” Mega Millions Lead Director Gordon Medenica said in a statement. “This has been an exciting run for Mega Millions players and a great way to start off the new year! But it’s not over yet. We’re looking forward to Saturday’s $570 million Powerball jackpot. Good luck, everyone!”

The Associated Press reports that odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million, and Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s