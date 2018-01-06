$450 million jackpot Mega Millions ticket sold in Port Richey

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky person in Pasco County became a whole lot richer on Friday night.

The only Mega Millions ticket to match all six winning numbers was sold in Port Richey. The person who bought the ticket will now get to claim the $450 million grand prize.

The winning numbers were 28-30-39-59-70 with Mega Ball 10.

Lottery officials say the sole winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Ridge Road near Regency Park Boulevard.

“Congratulations to Florida on their big jackpot win,” Mega Millions Lead Director Gordon Medenica said in a statement. “This has been an exciting run for Mega Millions players and a great way to start off the new year! But it’s not over yet. We’re looking forward to Saturday’s $570 million Powerball jackpot. Good luck, everyone!”

The Associated Press reports that odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million, and Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.