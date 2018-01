DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —A 12-year-old was accidentally shot at a home in Daytona Beach, Sheriff Mike Chitwood confirmed.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating a shooting on Leon Lane in Volusia County Saturday.

Deputies said a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a friend in the chin area.

The child’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening but he was taken to a hospital, deputies said.

This story is developing.