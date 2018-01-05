Workout resolutions for the new year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For most people bringing in the new year means making resolutions that include hitting the gym and getting into better shape.

But after an article from a Tampa doctor was published that warns the public of the potential negative impact that excessive or improper workouts can have on a person’s health, we decided to find a local gym to give tips on how to stay safe while keeping our promise to get in shape.

Taylor Scott is the owner of D1 Sports Training off of Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa.

He spent two hours showing me everything from proper form when lifting weights to how to workout each body part.

Scott says the most important three things to know when you go to the gym is always warm up the body part you are exercising, allow time for a cool down and no matter how much you workout, 70 percent of getting into shape comes from what foods you are putting in your body.

Scott who has been working out most of his life and helps to train people at D1 Sports Training says he always uses a personal trainer when working out.

He says one of the best things people can do is get a personal trainer to help learn the different exercises to break your body down and build it back up.

