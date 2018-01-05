WATCH: Clearwater Marine Aquarium dolphin predicts NCAA champs

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A local rescue dolphin, who is famous for his accurate predictions of sporting events, just made another pick.

Today at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Nicholas the Dolphin selected the team who will win the NCAA College Football Championship come Monday.

This year’s game is between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

Here’s how it all went down.

Nicholas got all set up at one side of the pool, while his care specialists anxiously awaited his arrival at the other.

When he was ready, Nicholas’s care specialists dropped two footballs into the water. One was labeled with Alabama’s logo and the other with Georgia’s.

Nicholas dove straight towards the two team footballs but brought back only one – the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide.

This is Nick’s second time predicting the future NCAA champs. Last year, the friendly dolphin accurately predicted Clemson to win.

Nicholas is currently 5 for 6 in his predictions.

All football fans are winners this weekend at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. You can get half-priced admission until Jan. 8 when you wear apparel representing your favorite college football team.

MORE ABOUT NICHOLAS THE DOLPHIN

Nicholas is a rescued bottlenose dolphin that was found stranded with severe sunburns.

He was orphaned and unable to learn necessary survival skills as a calf, therefore he became a permanent resident at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Making unbelievable sports predictions is just one of Nick’s many talents he has demonstrated and a special part of his animal enrichment.

