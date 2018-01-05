VA Secretary asks why vets were placed in Bay Pines building without heat

News Channel 8 Investigative Reporter Steve Andrews By Published: Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -The Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs wants to know why 37 homeless veterans are being housed in a building with a broken heating system.

On Wednesday, a number of veterans and employees at the Bay Pines VA Medical Center contacted News Channel 8 to say they were freezing in building 102.

The building’s heating system broke down in September, and it does not have hot water. Veterans must walk across a parking lot to take a shower.

“You get to walk right through the parking lot, right off the loading dock, past the garbage cans, right into the showers. I mean that’s unbelievable,” said John Wells, a retired Navy commander and now executive director of Military Veterans Advocacy.

Veterans claim the temperature fell to 46 degrees in the building on Thursday.

“I think outrageous is probably a mild term, it’s certainly inexcusable,” said Mr. Wells.

Mr. Wells sent an email with a detailed letter to Secretary Shulkin in which he pointed out he was contacted by News Channel 8 concerning a dangerous health and safety concern at Bay Pines.

Mr. Wells and News Channel 8 also contacted Congressman Gus Bilirakis.

Rep. Bilirakis called Secretary Shulkin and asked for immediate action.

Shulkin is looking into the issue and has offered the 37 veterans an opportunity to move to a warmer location within the medical center.

Secretary Shulkin assured the congressman that these veterans will be offered the opportunity tonight to move elsewhere within Bay Pines.

According to Bay Pines Public Affairs Specialist Melanie Thomas, temporary heaters were connected to ductwork on the roof of the building in question. Ms. Thomas contends the temperature in the building is comfortable.

Bay Pines refused to provide anyone for an on-camera interview or allow WFLA-TV to videotape the building in question.

“I don’t know personally the person that’s in charge of this facility, but I think they owe an explanation,” said Mr. Wells.

Follow Steve Andrews on Facebook

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s