TIA travelers impacted after 4,300+ flights cancelled nationwide

TAMPA< Fla. (WFLA) — More than 4,300 flights nationwide have been canceled due to the winter storm rocking the Northeast.
In Tampa, as of Thursday more than 70 flights have been canceled. As of 6 a.m. Friday about a dozen flights were already canceled throughout bay area airports.
The airports with the most cancellations are John F Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty and Boston Logan.
The cancellations are frustrating for people in Tampa wanting to get back home or to work in the northeast. Many had to stay overnight Thursday because airport hotels booked up.
“I had to wait 20 hours here at the airport. Yeah, I stayed up all night,” says Gabby Le who is trying to get home to Philedelphia.
JetBlue airlines, according to FlightAware has the most cancellations as of Friday morning.
Nearly 700 flights from Boston Logan have also been canceled. The city is dealing with more than a foot of snow and flooding from tides that haven’t been this high in 40 years.
