TIA travelers impacted after 4,300+ flights cancelled nationwide

By Published:
Crews had to de-ice some planes at Tampa International Airport on Thursday. Photo credit: TIA

TAMPA< Fla. (WFLA) — More than 4,300 flights nationwide have been canceled due to the winter storm rocking the Northeast.

In Tampa, as of Thursday more than 70 flights have been canceled. As of 6 a.m. Friday about a dozen flights were already canceled throughout bay area airports.

The airports with the most cancellations are John F Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty and Boston Logan.

The cancellations are frustrating for people in Tampa wanting to get back home or to work in the northeast. Many had to stay overnight Thursday because airport hotels booked up.

“I had to wait 20 hours here at the airport. Yeah, I stayed up all night,” says Gabby Le who is trying to get home to Philedelphia.

JetBlue airlines, according to FlightAware has the most cancellations as of Friday morning.

Nearly 700 flights from Boston Logan have also been canceled. The city is dealing with more than a foot of snow and flooding from tides that haven’t been this high in 40 years.

Follow Avery Cotton on Facebook

RELATED STORIES:

Niagra Falls turns into icy winter wonderland

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s